Frew urged to tackle ‘imbalanced’ economy

New Economy Minister Paul Frew said he’ll work to make sure Northern Ireland remains an attractive place for international firms to set up.

Mr Frew, who succeeds Diane Dodds in the role, said he would be continuing with the 10X plan for improving Northern Ireland’s economy, launched by Mrs Dodds last month.

But his first statement as Minister did not refer to the NI Protocol, regarded by the department’s economic development agency Invest NI as a selling point to international investors as it gives market access to the EU and Great Britain.

However, it is opposed by Mr Frew, his party the DUP and other unionists.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Frew paid tribute to Mrs Dodds for her “hard work and dedication” in the economic crisis. “Without the support packages the department put in place under her leadership, the business landscape would be in a considerably worse position.”

He said he would carry out the post-pandemic £287m Economic Recovery Action Plan (ERAP) launched by Mrs Dodds, which includes £145m for the High Street Stimulus Scheme, and a separate voucher programme for tourism.

He added: “Despite the undoubted challenges we face, I believe the future of the Northern Ireland economy is bright. My department’s 10X Economic Vision sets out how we will create the conditions needed to position Northern Ireland among the leading small economies in the world.”

Mr Frew also announced 20 training places on an Applied Intelligence Assured Skills Academy with business advisory firm KPMG and Belfast Met.

Successful applicants who complete the training, which includes a £155 weekly training allowance, can apply for a consulting analyst position at KPMG.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin, the party's economy spokesperson, welcomed Mr Frew to the job and urged him to get to grips with correcting the “imbalanced” NI economy.

“Much more needs to be done to spread jobs and wealth to all parts and all communities,” she said.