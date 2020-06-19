From a spare bedroom startup to helping make Formula One cars faster - Seamus Keating CEO, First Derivatives
The head of the Newry-based data analytics firm talks to Ellie Donnelly about expanding its scope beyond financial world and succeeding founder Brian Conlon after his untimely death from cancer last year
The rapid shift to a digital economy has created a world that is totally connected, moves at lightning speed and which is both fuelled by and generates vast volumes of complex information.