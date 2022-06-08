Fuel costs: A full tank of petrol for a family car is nudging closer to £100

The average cost of filling the tank of a standard family car with petrol is creeping ever closer to £100, according to latest figures emerging out of the Bank Holiday weekend.

One motoring organisation tracking prices across the UK reported an average price of 177.9p per litre on Sunday.

And UK Government figures released on Tuesday put the average price at 175.6p — up 6.6p from 169p just seven days earlier. To fill a 55-litre petrol tank now costs an average of just under £96.

The average price for a litre of diesel was 185.3p on Monday, up from to 181.5p a week ago.

Petrol has increased by approximately 21% since the start of the year, diesel by 24%.

Rising prices have prompted both the AA and the RAC to call for a further rebate on fuel following the 5p cut announced by the UK Government in March, or a VAT reduction.

Prices at the pump locally have not yet been collated for last weekend, but stations were reporting increases late last week in line with the UK-wide totals.

Any savings made following the introduction of the fuel rebate in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “gobbled up” by the “relentless” increase in prices, said Richard Williams, the Consumer Council’s head of transport policy here.

“We are still seeing petrol prices increasing. Even when back in March the Government announced 5p off duty, the price was around 155p,” said Mr Williams.

“We saw some very initial reductions but prices have been steadily increasing and that reduction in fuel duty has been gobbled up by other factors relentlessly pushing up to higher prices again.

“The impact on consumers is considerable.”

This is particularly true for people living in more rural areas who are “totally reliant” on their vehicles. Mr Williams added.

After the AA reported a pump price on Sunday of just under 178p, the RAC is warning the cost is fast turning into a “national crisis”.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut,” said Simon Williams, the RAC’s fuel spokesman.

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32m car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

Analysts are predicting oil will average $135 US a barrel for the rest of this year so drivers can expect the price at the pump to increase to £2 a litre, Mr Williams added.

“The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season,” he said.

“All this combined with a weaker pound at $1.2 means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

“The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add a 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.”