Fuel prices continue to drop – but remain far higher than six months ago

Home heating oil is now almost the same price as it was when it first started rising following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, new figures reveal.

The cost on average for 900 litres is £773.48, while consumers can expect to pay around £275 for 300 litres, the Consumer Council reported in its weekly oil price checker.

Petrol and diesel prices are also dropping, but prices remain far higher compared to this time last year, before sharp increases following the February invasion by Russia. The percentage drop is much smaller than that of home heating oil.

The Consumer Council’s Home Heating Oil Price Checker, updated every Thursday, shows the average price of 300 litres of oil is £275.92, £436.97 for 500 litres and £773.48 for 900.

This compares to March 3 prices of £275.92, £435.79 and £758.11, respectively, before a big increase the following week to £409.36, £662.86 and £1181.53.

Prices have fluctuated but were as high as over £900 for 900 litres up until late June.

In early February, the average cost for 300 litres was 203.41, £314.51 for 500 and £546.62 for 900.

Oil is still the main fuel for heating homes in Northern Ireland, with more than 60% of households using it, a far greater share than other parts of the UK.

The prices for petrol and diesel are also dropping but remain stubbornly high, according to the latest figures published by the Consumer Council.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council, said: "Unfortunately, no one can predict future oil prices in such a volatile market. How much home heating oil prices will drop over the rest of the summer remains to be seen, but we do not predict that prices will significantly drop any time soon to a level that will greatly help consumers, as any decreases will still leave prices much higher than this time last year.

Our advice is that if you need oil now, shop around and price a few different suppliers to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. If you can, try to save small amounts of money now that can help towards high fuel bills in the coming winter."

According to its weekly tracker, the average price of diesel today is 188.3p, while the average for petrol is 182.3p. This compares to 191p and 185.6p last week, respectively.

The lowest price for diesel was found in an Omagh forecourt, at 179.6p, while a Belfast filling station posted the lowest petrol cost, at 169.9p.

The average price reached 197p for diesel and just under 190p for petrol in late June.

The survey reveals the highest prices for both petrol and diesel are being paid by drivers in Antrim, Ballycastle and Newtownards, on average.

A year ago today, the average price of diesel was 132.2p per litre and 130.7p for petrol.

The price of both vehicle and home fuel rises and falls according to the world market for crude, with a lag of several weeks.

The cost of Brent crude soared to over $120 a barrel in March but is now hovering around $100, still much higher than approximately $70 this time last year.