Fuel prices in Northern Ireland are lowest on average in UK, figures show

Northern Ireland pump prices are the lowest on average in the UK, new figures have revealed.

Prices have dropped across the UK by approximately 15p per litre since the eye-watering highs of early July, and are predicted to fall to the 160p range within a number of weeks.

According to the Consumer Council and motoring firms, the average price for unleaded here has dropped to below 170p for the first time since the end of May.

However, the AA, while welcoming the “good news” on petrol, warned that diesel remains high across the UK, though Northern Ireland is posting the lowest of all regions.

Some forecourts here today were offering a litre of unleaded for under 160p already, with one at 155p.

The lower prices provide some relief for motorists who were paying nearly £100 earlier this summer to fill a tank, but it’s still a distant memory from £1 a litre in the early days of the pandemic.

The average price of unleaded here is 168.85p, according to figures by Forecourt Trader today. This compares to highs of 175p in other areas, with the nearest at just under 172p.

Diesel prices on average are 179.1p, lower again than across the UK where it is hovering in the mid-180s.

The Consumer Council, in its weekly tracker, reports an average price of 169.2p for unleaded and 178.3p for diesel.

According to the tracker, the lowest average for petrol was found in Omagh (162.4p) and the highest was in Banbridge (173.9p).

For diesel users, the lowest average is in Armagh (171.9p) and the highest, at 182.6p, was again in Banbridge.

It is not a survey of all stations and does depend on the goodwill of retailers offering information.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, warned that price drops might not continue.

“Petrol and diesel prices have declined slightly in recent weeks, which is welcome news,” he said.

"However, this could also be short-lived, the global oil market continues to fluctuate while remaining at high-price levels.”

Luke Bodset, fuel price specialist at AA, said the latest numbers are “very good news” for petrol users but diesel remains higher than it should be given the movement on global markets.

He said diesel prices are much more susceptible to larger hikes in the later months of the year as it comes from the same part of the barrel as home heating oil.

For the short term, the AA is predicting a UK-wide average decrease of 30p from the July high to 160p. This could see the average here dropping to 155p.

Mr Bodset said: “Northern Ireland is in a much better position because of the fuel price tracker. There is very strong competition when you see the average pump prices.”