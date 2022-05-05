Functioning Northern Ireland Executive is ‘a major plus for business’, says boss of Newry accountancy firm

Newry accountancy firm in merger with Scottish group emphasises need for political stability

The boss of a Northern Ireland accountancy firm that has merged with a group in Scotland believes business is yearning for political stability.

The merger of FPM in Newry with business services group AAB was announced this morning as polling stations prepared to open for voting.

FPM carries out audit, accounting, tax and business advisory work across Ireland and has annual revenue of around £9.5m.

It employs 120 people across five offices in Belfast, Balbriggan, Newry, Dungannon and Mallusk.

AAB partner Graeme Allan said it was keen to make an investment in an all-island firm and that its new presence in Ireland would benefit clients who were coping with the implications of Brexit, including the NI Protocol.

He said the trading arrangement brought opportunities and problems.

“It’s difficult at this point to identify where all those challenges might be, but it certainly doesn’t seem from my perspective to be getting any easier, therefore access to the market itself is going to be useful for our clients.”

FPM managing director Feargal McCormack said political stability following the elections today would be a major plus for business.

“Obviously in any environment, stability enhances business growth and the more stability the better. I think it’s fair to say that from the current environment, business continues to grow on the island of Ireland when you look at the figures, the opportunities, the global markets that are being served.

“However, what could the opportunity be if we had stability? We all yearn for stability but in the short-term, we are where we are and we’ll certainly exploit the opportunities that are there.

“From a business perspective, business needs stability and it needs the Executive functioning, and it needs the three elements of the Good Friday Agreement functioning — the Executive, north-south bodies functioning and east-west relationships.”

The nine directors of FPM are all remaining in their current roles and have said they will continue to “drive the growth of FPM as part of the AAB Group”.

AAB Group said it had grown rapidly in the last 12 months following three merger and acquisition deals, and investment from August Equity in October of last year.

Mr McCormack said the deal provided a platform for growth in the future, including expansion of its workforce.

He added: “We were attracted to AAB as the group has impressive global connections and experience working with high-growth SME businesses and large corporations internationally.

“This instantly gives us the capabilities to do even more for our clients, wherever they wish to do business across the world, while also providing our teams with enhanced opportunities to progress and develop as part of a larger group.”

Mr Allan added: “This merger is a very important milestone for the group. With FPM, we gain an impressive team with a great reputation and significant presence across the island of Ireland.

“There is a strong cultural fit between our firms, and at the heart of this is a passion for helping team members and clients achieve their goals.”