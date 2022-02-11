Fund for racecourses reinstated after long wait for legal changes

Funding for two top racecourses that has been unavailable for more than three years is now restored after legislation passed by the Assembly received royal assent.

Payments from fees collected from licensed bookmakers and delivered to Down Royal and Downpatrick were stopped in 2019 following a change of management at the former course.

The problem stemmed from decades-old legislation designed to compensate racecourses for the loss of business following the advent of off course betting.

It took two years for the legislation to be passed after it was first introduced in 2020, just a month after the Assembly returned following the three year suspension.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who introduced the bill, welcomed the restoration of the funding.

Down Royal received approximately £200,000 a year from the Horse Racing Fund before the suspension of the funding.

The Horse Racing (Amendment) Act (NI) 2022, which achieved Royal Assent on 2 February 2022, is made up of a levy collected from licensed bookmakers.

In total, bookmakers pay fees of around £350,000 a year.

“The Horse Racing Fund was set up to support horseracing at Northern Ireland’s two racecourses," said Mr Poots.

"As a result of a change in the management at Down Royal, the new operator has been ineligible for support since 2019, as it was not specifically named in the legislation.

"Payments to Downpatrick have also been suspended since 2019, as to only support one racecourse could have created unfair competition."

The minister thanked agriculture committee members and the wider Assembly "for their support for this legislation, and for ensuring its timely passage through the Assembly"

Members of the committee had previously heard testimony that the fund was "crucial in supporting Down Royal and Downpatrick over the past 30 years. The inability to apply to the Fund has placed significant financial strain on both racecourses”.

But critics have noted that the legislation is narrow, and could be expanded to support greyhound tracks and point to point courses.

MLAs were also told a review of fees charged might be useful “to ensure that they are proportionate to the level of income derived from local horseracing events”.

"I am pleased that the Act has been enacted and that payments can now resume immediately to both Downpatrick and Down Royal, and therefore help ensure the two courses can continue to provide top quality racing in Northern Ireland, and at the same time support many businesses in their areas," Mr Poots added.

A charge on bookmakers was put in place originally to offset a decline in race day revenue. The original 1990 Order names the racecourse operators as beneficiaries of the fund. As a result of a change of management in 2019, the beneficiary originally named in the 1990 Order was no longer the operator at Down Royal.