Funding: NI SMEs get £17m in support

A fund management firm here has announced that it provided £17.1m to 23 SMEs across Northern Ireland last year.

Whiterock Finance said the figure was a record amount for the company.

The loans were provided through two funds managed by Whiterock Finance; the Growth Loan Fund II and Growth Finance Fund, both of which are part of Invest NI’s Access to Finance portfolio.

Companies of all sizes and stages of development benefited from the finance, including Club Sport NI Ltd, a sports kit provider which was awarded £100K in funding.

And Metcollect, a Lisburn-based company specialising in the recycling and processing of scrap metal waste, was approved for a £500,000 loan from the Growth Finance Fund in 2021.

Paul Millar, chief executive of Whiterock Finance said the demand for funding “was proof that Northern Ireland continues to be full of ambitious, motivated companies who are committed to growth”.