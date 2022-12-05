Funeral directors introduce ‘eco-hearse’ for more environmentally-friendly services

Senior Funeral Director Terry Weir, Funeral Service Operatives Nicola Mckee, Deborah McConnell and Tom Maguire from James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors with the new electric hearse

Mourners in Belfast will be given the option of a more “environmentally friendly” send off for their loved ones with the introduction an electric-powered zero emission hearse.

The company Funeral Partners made the announcement on Monday, and said they are one of the first funeral businesses in Northern Ireland to introduce a green machine to their fleet of vehicles.

Kylie Gourley, Operations Manager for Funeral Partners in Northern Ireland, said she was hoping the new hearse, which is a Nissan Leaf, would prove popular.

“It's all about offering choice,” she said, in a statement.

“More and more, we are finding many of the families may have driven an electric car themselves or lived a life where they were passionate about the environment or conscious about climate change, so having the opportunity to offer that choice can only be a positive thing,”

“It looks almost identical to a regular hearse, just a little smaller with no middle seat, so you do not lose anything with the look and feel.”

Gourley went on to explain the company believes “there is a demand” for this option from mourners.

The new eco-friendly hearse will be available at James Brown and Sons branches across Belfast and their funeral homes in Shore Road, Whiteabbey and the Beverley Shopping Centre in Newtownabbey.

It is also on offer at John Gray & Co Funeral Directors in Newtownards, Bangor and Holywood, Mulhollands Funeral Directors in Carrickfergus and Larne, Houston & Williamson Funeral Directors in Belfast, and Shields of Donaghadee Funeral Directors.