Further closures feared after Gap quits Belfast

US fashion retailer Gap is to close its Belfast store this July.

The retailer, which has had a presence in NI for over 30 years, first launched in Northern Ireland in CastleCourt in the early 1990s.

Around 20 staff will be made redundant as part of the process.

Its current Belfast store now sits on Donegall Place and is currently selling all items at reduced prices; some with 70% discounts.

A staff member said she believed Gap will be pulling all its stores out of Europe.

The remaining Gap shops here are outlet stores at The Boulevard in Banbridge and The Junction in Antrim however staff members at both stores said they have not been told if they too will close down and “remain open and in business”.

The retailer has not responded to enquiries made by the Belfast Telegraph on the future of the latter stores, but last year it was reported that it had plans to leave Europe altogether which would affect around 120 stores.

Mark Breitbard

Reports suggested the retailer is exploring the closure of company-operated Gap stores in the UK, France, Ireland, and Italy at the end of the second quarter in 2021 with the closure of the European warehouse, in Rugby, under consideration.

Mark Breitbard, Head of Gap Brand Global, said: “As we conduct the review, we will look at transferring elements of the business to interested third parties as part of a proposed partnership model expansion.

"Franchise partnerships are a strong and cost-effective way to amplify the brand. Through franchise, Gap brand reaches customers in 35 countries with more than 400 stores and 14 e-commerce sites.

“We are committed to sharing more as we thoughtfully work through this process. While the work is tough, we have our eyes set on leveraging our brand power to deliver Modern American Optimism to customers around the world.”

In its latest global financial report for the fourth quarter of 2020, it revealed that sales were flat but online sales increased by 49% yet it wasn’t enough to mitigate a drop in net sales of 5%.

Gap was established as a brand in 1969. Some of the world's most famous celebrities started off their careers by modelling for the chain, including Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Alba.