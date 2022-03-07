Future jobs growth for Wrightbus ‘at risk’ without long-term funding for London transport: Mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Buta Atwal, chief executive of Wrightbus, at the launch of the company's double decker last year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said jobs growth in locations such as Wrightbus in Ballymena could be at risk in future if Transport for London (TfL) is not given long-term capital funding.

The Labour Party Mayor is visiting Wrightbus on Monday to see the production of electric double decker buses previously ordered by TfL.

The workforce at Wrightbus has now reached around 800, nearly 18 months after Bamford Bus Company took over the business. At that time, it had around 56 staff.

But Mr Khan has urged the government to provide longer-term funding to TfL to ensure the continued success of the supply chain, which supports tens of thousands of jobs around the UK – including those at Wrightbus.

The consignment of 30 electric double deckers are due to take to the Kingston to Heathrow London bus route in October following an order by Abellio London.

There are already around 750 electric and zero emissions buses in London. The Mayor has said his target is to have a fully zero-emission fleet by 2030.

England’s first hydrogen double decker buses, which Mr Khan launched on London’s streets in June last year, were also manufactured by Wrightbus.

Production at the Wrightbus factory has switched from 30% zero emission buses in 2021 to almost 70% in 2022. Overall production at the factory will be almost double this year compared to last year, driven largely by the desire for zero emission buses.

But TfL has claimed the government has refused to provide it with a long-term funding deal which will allow it to invest for the future, instead forcing it into “managed decline” with services cut and bus orders stalled.

Mr Khan said: “Londoners will soon see the all-electric buses we previously ordered built at this Ballymena factory on the capital’s roads, adding to our ever increasing zero-emissions bus fleet and illustrating how investment in our capital can support innovation and jobs in green technology across the country.

“This is a prime example of how TfL’s supply chain stretches throughout the UK, supporting jobs, capacity and certainty for the national move towards a zero emission bus market, helping to clean up our filthy air.

“Each new electric bus operating on the streets of London relies on great manufacturing outside our capital and means less reliance on fossil fuels.

“However, as it stands the Government’s short-term funding deals are trapping TfL on life support and putting innovation, economic growth and jobs like this at risk, as well as slowing our efforts to improve energy security.

"I urge the Government to engage with TfL and City Hall in good faith over the next few weeks so that we can finally agree a fair, longer-term funding deal that will protect London’s transport network – for the sake of the capital and the whole country.”

Buta Atwal, Wrightbus CEO, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sadiq Khan to our Ballymena factory to see the world-leading StreetDeck Electroliners in production.

"We’re looking forward to seeing them on the roads of London and helping to improve air quality later this year.

“We’re proud to be a UK company that is not only supporting the UK’s decarbonisation push thanks to our zero emission buses, but that is creating and supporting jobs in the UK at the same time.

“We design and manufacture our buses in Northern Ireland using parts that are, as much as possible, made and sourced in the UK and we directly employ almost 900 people, with many thousands more supported throughout the UK supply chain.

"As a result, every new Wrightbus-made zero emission bus for the capital is not just good news for air quality in London, but for jobs across the UK.”

Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s director of buses, said the work of Wrightbus was “the green industrial revolution in action”.

"Wrightbus has moved to a bigger factory to accommodate an increased order book and it is great news that the company is now looking to employ more staff with London’s route 111 buses now moving through the production line.

"This shows the importance of continued investment in decarbonising the transport network and securing the sustainable jobs of the future.”