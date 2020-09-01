FX at Montgomery Street: Apartments 'like no other in Belfast'

Just a few apartments are now available to buy at a major city centre development by Fraser Houses, selling agents Simon Brien have said.

FX at Montgomery Street features a residents' lounge, rooftop terrace and concierge. The one-bed apartments are priced at under £163,000.

FX was designed in collaboration with Povall Worthington and London interior specialists, Day True.

The apartments are described as "immersed in natural light". Pocket doors open into wall cavities rather than into living spaces, and a built in hot water tap keeps kitchen surfaces appliance-free.

Thomas O'Doherty of Simon Brien Residential said: "Attention to detail, quality and style at FX is a first for the Belfast city centre apartment market.

"The apartments include a residents' lounge, gym, concierge and roof-top garden making it one of Belfast's most exclusive developments.

"The purchasers are first-time buyers, people looking for a city centre base or investors who wish to purchase a property in the city centre due to the excellent rental demand."

The standardised price of an apartment here was £110,746 in the latest house price index from Land and Property Services - up 1.2% on the previous quarter.