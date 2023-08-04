Gareth Crawford from Cú in Belfast crowned Ireland's Next Top Chef

Judges Joris Minne and Danni Barry, Ireland's Next Top Chef Gareth Crawford from Cú restaurant in Belfast, and judge Kerry Roper

Gareth Crawford from Cú restaurant in Belfast has been crowned Ireland's Next Top Chef

A talented chef from a Mexican restaurant on the Lisburn Road in Belfast has triumphed in a live cookery showdown to be named Ireland's Next Top Chef.

Michelin star chef Danni Barry, 2023 Great British Menu contestant Kerry Roper and BBC Farm to Feast judge and Belfast Telegraph food critic Joris Minne judged the event, held last night in the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast.

The final saw Mr Crawford competing against Dan Welker from James Street South in Belfast and Conor Ryan from Wine & Brine in Moira to become the first-ever winner of the accolade.

The three talents had fought off competition from more than 24 aspiring chefs from across the island of Ireland in a series of culinary challenges to earn their place in the grand finale.

Each of the finalists had to impress the judges in an intense culinary battle of skill, passion, and creativity, crafting a signature three-course menu to showcase their distinct cooking styles.

Mr Crawford impressed the judging panel with his culinary artistry using subtle barbecue influences.

His starter featured pan-roasted cod with velvety curry corn velouté, carrot purée, and crispy skin drizzled with dill oil.

For his main course, he prepared ex-dairy BBQ cote de boeuf with fondant potatoes, BBQ hispi cabbage, glazed king oyster mushrooms and chimichurri gravy.

Next up for dessert was a strawberry parfait with creme fraiche sorbet, macerated strawberries, strawberry gel and a delicate chocolate tuile.

As winner, Mr Crawford can now choose from an all-expenses paid mentorship to cook and train with a leading culinary team at the Michelin-starred restaurants Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, Liath in Dublin or Muddlers Club in Belfast.

Read more Stix & Stones announces plans to open new Belfast restaurant

He also received an Ireland’s Next Top Chef trophy, limited edition chef whites and Shun Knife products.

Mr Crawford said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be crowned as the first-ever Ireland's Next Top Chef and to have my culinary skills recognised on such a grand stage is truly humbling.

“The journey through each stage of the competition was a true test of my culinary skills with talented contestants, especially in the grand finale, pushing me to reach new heights of flavour, creativity, and innovation as I poured by heart and soul into every dish that I carefully crafted.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to hard work, determination, and the unwavering support of my mentors, family, and friends, and I will use it as a steppingstone to propel my career in the industry to new heights.”

Ms Roper, judge and executive chef at the Balmoral Hotel, said: "The Grand Finale of Ireland's Next Top Chef Competition was nothing short of fierce, a thrilling showcase of the very best local culinary talent.

Read more Nine Northern Ireland eateries shortlisted for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards

“Each finalist brought their very best to the live cookery showdown, crafting signature three-course dishes that pushed the boundaries of culinary excellence, allowing their exceptional talents to shine.

“Gareth’s culinary skills, passion, and creativity shone brightly in the Grand Finale and the judging panel was captivated by their innovative flavours, flawless execution, and distinct cooking style in each dish they presented, and they were worthy winners of the coveted title of Ireland's Next Top Chef.”