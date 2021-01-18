Generous donor: Builder hailed for giving £600,000 to charities

A Co Antrim homebuilder has been recognised for donating more than £600,000 to numerous charities throughout Northern Ireland over the past year.

Hagan Homes in Ballyclare won the Federation of Small Businesses' (FSB) Community accolade due to a number of charitable initiatives it committed to in 2019 and 2020.

It includes the company's pledge to donate £30,000 to more than six causes to mark its 30th anniversary in 2019. It went on to multiply that figure to more than £600,000.

Among its recipients was the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust to which it donated £70,000 to bring 100 vulnerable children to Lapland in 2019. It also donated £30,000 funding to provide a new Street Outreach Vehicle for the Welcome Organisation as well as providing £75,000 to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which will see 1,000 children at Sure Start centres in Belfast receive a free book every month to help develop their language and literacy skills.

Hagan Homes founder James Hagan said: "While we don't give to get credit, it's an honour to receive this award. To be recognised by a reputable organisation such as the FSB for our work in the community reinforces the fact that we are more than just a name at a building site."