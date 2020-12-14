Gerard O'Hare steps into top role at Warrenpoint Harbour Authority

New post: Dr Gerard O’Hare ‘will be an asset to the port’ in the wake of Brexit

One of Newry's best-known businesspeople has been appointed chairman of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority as it looks ahead to dealing with the impact of Brexit next year.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the appointment of Dr Gerard O'Hare, managing director of property business Parker Green Group.

Parker Green projects have included Newry shopping centre The Quays as well as The Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow, and shared office space in Newry and Dublin.

Minister Mallon said: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Gerard O'Hare to this important post.

"Brexit will bring new opportunities and challenges for Warrenpoint Harbour Authority and I am confident that Gerard's experience will be of significant benefit to the work of the board, in his role as chair."

The four-year appointment at the public trust port begins on February 1, and brings remuneration of £22,854 per annum.

Ms Mallon also thanked present chairman Stanley McIlvenny for his "invaluable" contribution.

Harbour chief executive David Holmes said: "As a local person, we have no doubt that Dr Gerard O Hare will be an asset to the port.

"We look forward to getting to know him and to working with him going forward. I know he brings a wealth of experience to the role and he will be made very welcome in February."

But he said that in the meantime, there was "a significant amount of work" to be done around Brexit, Covid recovery and day to day operations.

"We are incredibly grateful for everything that Stan McIlvenny has brought to the port as chair of the board.

"We have no doubt his support will continue to be invaluable as we navigate the next couple of months.

"He will be a significant miss to the team when he steps down next February but we deeply appreciate his effort and commitment up until that time."

In 2018 Dr O'Hare sold The Quays and the Fairgreen in Carlow.

Dr O'Hare is a non executive member of the Belfast Harbour Commissioners, where his second term will finish early next year.

His annual remuneration is £14,716 for that post.

He has recently stepped down as deputy chairman of economic development agency Invest NI after eight years as a board member.

He was also chairman of Belfast Tall Ships in 2009 and 2015 and is also a founding trustee and board member of the Air Ambulance of Northern Ireland (ANNI) Charity.

He was also president of the Newry Chamber of Commerce from 1999 to 2002 and was involved in the process of securing City status for Newry.

Warrenpoint Port reported income for 2019 of just under £6m - down 1.7% on the previous year.

It said that site reorganisations costs of £880,000 had "significantly impacted" the business, resulting in an after-tax loss of £578,878.

During 2019 there had also been £2.7m of capital expenditure including the refurbishment of two cranes, the purchase of new forklift trucks and Bobcats, the refurbishment of an office and an investment in modular office space for shipping agents.