‘Get your act together’: SDLP leader Eastwood slams easyJet over last minute flight cancellation

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has slammed easyJet after an early morning flight cancellation between London Gatwick and Belfast City Airport.

Shortly after 6am on Wednesday morning, the Foyle MP expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter and urged the airline to “get your act together”.

He said: “easyJet have just cancelled my flight to Belfast from Gatwick half an hour before it was supposed to take off. No information for passengers. Ridiculous.”

He added: “We're now stuck in the airport and no-one has come to let us out. Get your act together (easyJet)”.

Other commuters were also quick to share some of their own frustrations on Twitter.

One commented: “Appalling service, mine was cancelled from Gatwick to Belfast yesterday, had to go to Stansted three hours later, then further one hour delay. Best of luck getting home!”

Another said: “It seems to be a Belfast/London route issue..as (I) was at (Belfast City Airport) on Monday evening and Flybe had (problems) but got put on Aer Lingus, (Belfast International) was having delays then too. As a former airline employee I understand that issues happen but if you can escalate for all would help NI/GB routes.”

A spokesperson for easyJet responded: “Due to crew sickness, easyJet has unfortunately been required to cancel flight EZY701 from London Gatwick to Belfast City this morning 25 May.

"We have informed all customers and provided them with their options including a free transfer, a voucher or a refund, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”