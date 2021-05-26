Give day trips a chance, says expert as he backs NI coach company’s initiative

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th May 2021 Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye MCCOMBÕS COACH TRAVEL IS BACK ON THE ROAD WITH NEW SUMMER DAY TRIPSÉRodney and Caroline McComb of McCombÕs Coach Travel are pictured at the launch of an exciting program of four Summer Day Trips which start from Wednesday 30th June. Northern IrelandÕs leading coach travel company is back on the road again following the easing of restrictions and day trippers have the choice of spending the morning exploring Enniskillen before visiting the famous Belleek Pottery Factory; enjoying a crossing on the Strangford Ferry before exploring the sights of Downpatrick; taking a walk around Coleraine followed by a visit to the picturesque town of Portrush or spending the day in the beautiful seaside town of Newcastle. For further information, or to book, go to www.mccombscoaches.com or call 028 9086 6162.

A leading travel writer has urged the public to sample day trips to locations such as Coleraine and support a coach company following the wipe-out of its usual overseas custom.

Simon Calder, travel journalist at the Independent newspaper, said he would like to sample one of McComb’s Coach Travel’s tours himself.

Co-owner Caroline McComb said 95% of her firm’s usual custom has been lost due to the absence of international travellers in the pandemic.

That has prompted McComb’s to target its day trips at the local market. For £17.50, you can take one of four day trips: Belleek Pottery and Enniskillen, Downpatrick via the Strangford Ferry, Coleraine and Portrush, and Newcastle.

Mr Calder called the initiative “absolutely fantastic” and said a day trip could satisfy the travel bug. “It sounds special. We’re all limited in what we can do, how far we can go and everything, and we’re all fed up. I think most of us have found we’ve learned a lot more about our local areas, but we know there’s a lot more to discover, as I know is the case in Northern Ireland,” he added.

"I was there three times on holiday last year. I’m a huge, huge fan and am very much looking forward to getting back this summer as soon as things are in a more orderly shape.”

Mr Calder was on last week's Manchester to Faro flight, the first UK flight to a holiday destination since the travel ban. “It was great, but I’m equally excited about finding out more about Northern Ireland,” he said.

He said companies in the travel industry such as McComb's had faced a “terrible, terrible time” in the pandemic and deserved support. “I urge anyone who’s a bit curious about this to support it. I’ll certainly be doing my bit to sign up,” he added.

Mrs McComb said she had been inspired by her favourite excursions when planning the trips. “We’re going to these towns with nice local stores and other family businesses which we are able to give support to. No matter what sector you were in, everybody has had it rough over the last year,” she said.

She said her favourite day out was Coleraine, for the shopping, and Portrush. “I love a day shoe and handbag-shopping in Coleraine. Then I’d finish it off with a long, lazy lunch, probably in The Tourist at the Ramore Complex, and a few cocktails afterwards,” she added.

A tipple at a destination is allowed, she said, although alcohol is not permitted on the coach.