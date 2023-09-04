Giving people their confidence back after hair loss

Award-winning scalp micropigmentation artist and practitioner Mark Smith offers life-changing treatments at the Maypole Clinic in Holywood

Job satisfaction and pride is high for Mark Smith, owner of Dot Micro, a hair loss treatment clinic he created in Holywood back in 2018.

A scalp micropigmentation artist and practitioner, Mark is often rewarded with tears of joy from grateful clients.

“You’re changing someone’s confidence, you’re giving them back their self-esteem,” he says. “You really are helping people, it’s a good job.”

Offering an affordable alternative to hair transplants, with instant results, scalp micropigmentation is a top trending hair loss treatment across the world.

And Mark has gained an international reputation in the field, picking up global Rising Star and Best New Artist accolades at awards events in London and Orlando, Florida. He is a member of British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery and speaks at international events.

A graphic designer for most of his working life, it was his own personal experience with hair loss which led to the career change.

“It was losing my hair through stress, business, family, marriage and all of that,” Mark says. “I lost my confidence, had some hair transplants, worked for a hair transplant clinic for a number of years and in return they gave me back a head of hair.”

He also ran his own hair transplant clinic in Northern Ireland, before getting his qualifications to move into the booming scalp micropigmentation sector.

“With winning the different awards over the years and becoming well-known to my peers around the world, I decided to stick with it, and it’s been a really good business,” he says.

“I started around February 2018 and ever since then, I’ve continued to train and retrain and see some of the artists I admire around the world. I’ve always aspired to be as good as I can.”

Currently a one-man operation, Mark has bold expansion plans including a training school for practitioners and potentially rolling out his services to include permanent make-up.

To date, he had handled around 600 clients. “Ultimately what I’m doing is using a cosmetic aesthetic technique to treat different types of hair loss,” he says. “I’m adding these tiny impressions of flecks to the skin that resemble hair follicles.

“While alopecia comes in many different forms, its most common form is male pattern baldness. I can create what looks like a shaved look for people who have lost all their hair or with a man who is shaving his hair around the sides and back but is bald on top and has the horseshoe at the back, I can make it look like he has a full head of hair.

“For a man or woman with long but thin hair, it can make your hair look more dense, and I can also camouflage scars from hair transplants or medical procedures.”

Typical treatments cost £2,000 and involve three sessions of two hours each. Semi-permanent, it generally lasts for years and can be freshened up as required.

“In comparison to hair transplants, it’s generally a lot cheaper and the result are instant because in just a few weeks you have what looks like a full head of hair again, but with a hair transplant you potentially have to wait a year to see results,” Mark says.