Glens of Antrim Crisps bags deal to supply NI Tesco stores with its branded range

Mary McKillop and Amy Stewart from Glens of Antrim Crisps with Michael Crealey of Tesco

Glens of Antrim Crisps has secured a new contract to supply its full range of hand-cooked crisps to 35 Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

This marks the first time its branded range will be available on the shelves of a major supermarket in Northern Ireland.

It already supplies its branded crisps to the independent retail and hospitality sectors here and makes own-label crisps for Tesco in the Republic under its Finest range.

Glens’ branded crisps are also exported to key markets including Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

The crisps are part of the Glens of Antrim Potatoes business, which was set up in 1972 by the McKillops, a third-generation Co Antrim farming family.

They have expanded the firm over the last 10 years, including investing £900,000 in a new plant in 2015. The family is also planning a further £500,000 investment in the next few months.

Director Mary McKillop said: “The Northern Ireland market is highly discerning when it comes to potato crisp consumption, with product quality and taste being the two factors which differentiate one brand from another. To address this, we have invested heavily in new product development, consumer research and market trends to ensure our range not only stands out on shelves, but delivers on the palate.

“Added to this, we are a Northern Ireland-based business, with strong links to our farming community and are committed to sourcing locally. This marks an important first step for Glens of Antrim Crisps and Tesco and we look forward to developing our partnership in the months ahead.”

Michael Crealey, Tesco buying manager for Northern Ireland, added: “We’re proud to support local companies such as Glens of Antrim which is so well established within Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. The range now available in our Northern Ireland stores is a welcome addition to our crisp and snack offering, giving customers even greater choice, quality and value.”