Global experts to speak at inaugural NI Energy Summit in Belfast

From left, Keith Morrison, project director, Transmission Investment; Alan Campbell, managing director, SONI; Mike Brennan, permanent secretary, Department for the Economy; Ronan McKeown, customer and market services director, NIE Networks; Trevor Haslett, chairman, CASE; Martin Doherty, centre manager, CASE; and Micaela Diver and Mark Stockdale, partners, A&L Goodbody.

Building consensus on how the region can meet its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions will be the focus of an inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit next month.

The one-day conference, to be held on June 21 in ICC Belfast, will also look at how renewables can drive 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.

It has been organised by the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE), and will bring together global experts, government and energy industry leaders.

Keynote speakers will include a senior US government official, NI Civil Service head Jayne Brady, Scottish Executive director of energy climate change Kersti Berge, International Renewable Energy Agency senior expert Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, European Innovation Council Board chairman Professor Mark Ferguson and Queen’s Professor David Rooney.

The summit will be chaired by BBC economics and business editor John Campbell, and is supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment.

Trevor Haslett, chair of CASE, said: “The aim of this important event is to showcase the potential which Northern Ireland has to lead the world in energy transformation, creating economic growth opportunities in net zero technologies, helping to make society healthier and more prosperous.”

Mike Brennan, permanent secretary of the Department for the Economy, said: “The Northern Ireland Energy Summit is an important and exciting milestone in the delivery of the Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy’s commitment to growing our green economy.

“This Summit brings together key players – international and domestic – investors, industry, academia and government who are collaborating to deliver the substantial economic benefits involved in repositioning how we develop, generate and consume energy.

“The delivery of a net zero energy system for Northern Ireland is driving growth in our 10X economy focusing on innovation, sustainability and inclusion.”

The Northern Ireland Energy Summit will also provide delegates the opportunity to input and shape the Pathway to a Renewable Future policy paper, which is being drafted by CASE.

CASE is an industry-led sustainable energy research centre supporting collaborative research and development in sustainable energy. It aims to bridge the gap between industry research needs and academic research offerings.

Delegate passes for the Northern Ireland Energy Summit are now on sale.