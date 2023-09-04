Global retailer MINISO opens its second store in Northern Ireland

MINISO is opening its second store in Northern Ireland in Ballymena's Tower Centre

Chinese lifestyle retailer MINISO is opening a new store in Ballymena’s Tower Centre, its second in Northern Ireland.

The company has signed up to a lease on a 2,700 sq ft unit at the front of the centre, opposite Dunnes Stores.

It joins other retailers in the long-established centre – which is owned by Sam Morrison – including Tommy Hilfiger, Sports Direct, Rituals, DV8 and Boots.

The new opening is the brand’s first store outside of Belfast and follows the successful opening of its flagship unit in CastleCourt in Belfast earlier this year.

It opens on Friday at 12pm and will be the company’s fifth-largest shop in the UK. It has shops in over 100 countries.

The business sells products, from toys to tech and homewares and accessories.

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: “We're thrilled to expand our presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of our second store at Ballymena's Tower Centre.

"Joining a dynamic array of retailers, this store exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality, unique products at great value, whilst engaging shopping experiences for all generations.

“At MINISO UK, we're committed to getting the retail industry back on its feet, demonstrated not only by the investment into our new store but also by the creation of up to 15 new jobs in the local market. As we expand, our goal is to continue to spread joy and inspire UK consumers to treat themselves with everyday affordable luxuries and a novel shopping experience.”

Jonathan Martin of commercial property agents Lambert Smith Hampton, which looks after lettings for the Tower Centre, said: “MINISO has a unique product offering from toys to homeware to health & beauty and has exclusive partnerships with big brands such as Hello Kitty & Friends, Disney, Pixar, Peanuts, and Minions.

"Promoting an engaging shopping experience, the retailer has something that will appeal to everyone and will be a welcomed addition to the Tower Centre.”

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph this year, CastleCourt Shopping Centre manager Leona Barr said MINISO’s presence on social media had helped it become a familiar brand.

She describes it as “a cult brand” with the cachet of big merchandise deals with companies like Marvel and Disney.

“The stuff is great quality and I think it will be a real attraction and will be familiar to international students as it has 5,000 stores around the world.

“When I talked about it to my daughter and her friends, they knew the brand and had come across it on places like YouTube. It’s quite affordable as well and this is their first store in Northern Ireland.”