‘Good news’ for NI businesses as UK joins Trans-Pacific trading bloc

The Prime Minister said joining CPTPP would enable the UK to "seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation". — © PA

The UK has joined free trade bloc CPTPP in a deal which could potentially expand export opportunities for hundreds of Northern Ireland firms.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will have GDP of £11trn once the UK joins, the government said.

It said that joining the international partnership, which contains some of the world’s fastest growing economies, gives “Northern Ireland companies, start-ups and farmers access to the world’s emerging middle class”.

More than 200 businesses in Northern Ireland exported over £750m in goods to CPTPP countries in 2021 and could benefit after today’s announcement, the government said.

The bloc is made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: ““We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms. As part of CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation.

“Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the centre of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join. British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the south Pacific.”

The government said that joining the trade bloc will mean more than 99% of UK goods exports to CPTPP will be eligible for zero tariffs.

It said that key exports from Northern Ireland such as machinery and transport equipment will benefit from the removal of tariffs as a result of the agreement.

Lowden Guitars in Co Down said it had trading relationships with many members of the block and that UK membership would be an opportunity to grow the exports further.

Managing director David Ausdahl II, said: “We have exported into Japan and Australia since the 1980s, and today also have strong trading relationships in Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and most recently New Zealand.

“We would welcome support to grow our exports with all 11 CPTPP countries, which represent some of the largest and fastest growing markets across the world.”

The UK is the first new member and European country to join CPTPP.

The deal was welcomed by business leaders including Emma Rowland, policy advisor for trade at the Institute of Directors (IoD).

But she added: “IoD members have told us that, while they tend to view trade deals as good optics for the UK, they do not have too much sway over firms’ exporting strategies.

"Customer demand for a firm’s products in the country in question is much more important than whether or not there is a trade deal in place.”