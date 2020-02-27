Goods made in China are running low in Northern Ireland shops due to coronavirus

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus

Supplies of Chinese-made consumer goods, such as curtains and sofas, are expected to run low in shops here due to factory shutdowns triggered by coronavirus.

And our exports to China are also affected by delays at the other side due to a backlog at Chinese ports.

It's understood dairy exports from Northern Ireland have been disrupted, with orders cancelled, and, in some cases, ships containing exports still at sea when they should already have been delivered.

Over 2,700 people have died in China from the virus, while Italy has become Europe's most-hit country, with 300 cases and 12 deaths.

Phillip Burns, business development manager at Hamilton Shipping, which specialises in dealing with imported goods, said it had already noticed a significant fall-off in deliveries from China.

Retailers in Northern Ireland dependent on imports from China range from the big national chains to the smaller independents.

At £682.6m in 2018, according to the NI Statistics and Research Agency, the volume of goods coming here from China every year makes it the third biggest exporter to Northern Ireland.

OCO chief executive Mark O’Connell says companies will look elsewhere for supplies

Mr Burns said: "Normally we would have had about 30 containers since Chinese New Year by now. But we've only had about two or three. The volume has dropped drastically because factories in China aren't back to full production, and that will definitely have an impact on the supply chain.

"Normally we'd be taking full loads of things like curtains or sofas from China for shops in Northern Ireland but they haven't come."

He said a delivery expected on February 14 would now be delayed until March 23.

Chinese factories shut down as part of an effort to contain the virus and those in regions less badly hit by the virus are returning to production.

Mr Burns said he has worked in shipping for 20 years but that the coronavirus had had the worst impact of any public health crisis.

"I remember SARS back in 2003 and it wasn't as bad as this," he said.

Northern Ireland exported just under £167m in goods to China during 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Machinery and transport equipment made up around one third of yearly sales. Around £7m in food and animal products were also sent in 2018.

Mark O'Connell, the chief executive of global trade advisers OCO Global, said the crisis will lead companies to reduce their reliance on China for supplies.

"They might switch to more domestic suppliers but not everyone has capacity to do that," he said. "But there's no doubt people will look to simplify their supply chains to reduce their dependency on China."

And he said exports of food to China would face delays getting into the country's ports.

"In the case of beef or pork, that will be frozen, so as long as they keep the refrigeration going, another week at sea won't destroy it," he said.

But he said insurance was unlikely to pay out for consignments which were spoiled or where orders were cancelled, as a public health crisis is likely to be classed as a force majeure.

And he said companies in Northern Ireland were also likely to take a hit from the spread of the virus in Italy.

"Italy is an important supplier in composites and aircraft, and to anybody in aerospace or advanced manufacturing," he said.

"A lot of highly-specialised fabrication equipment comes from Italy."

Invest NI, which advises Northern Ireland companies on accessing external markets such as China, said: "We are consulting with Invest NI customers that are active in China to gather information on any challenges presented by the coronavirus and will monitor the situation as it unfolds."

China was the 10th largest export market for Northern Ireland in 2018.