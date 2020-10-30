Gordons Chemists apologises for employees' Tiktok video 'mocking people with autism'

The pharmacy chain has apologised to anyone who has been offended by the video.

A Northern Ireland chemist chain has apologised for a video that was posted on social media by two of its employees who appeared to mock people with autism.

The TikTok video of the two female Gordons Chemists employees went viral and the company has confirmed that the matter is being investigated internally.

It was reported by Armaghi that the two women work in a Co Armagh store.

Hundreds of people expressed their anger at the video in which the employees were wearing Gordons Chemists uniforms.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We were made aware yesterday of a TikTok video, posted to a Gordons employee’s personal account, which appeared to show two members of our staff in the video.

“We appreciated that the content of the video has caused upset to many individuals.

“We would like to make it clear that the actions of these staff members and the content of their video does not represent Gordons Chemists or the values we hold dear and we would like to apologise to anyone who has been offended by it.

“Gordons Chemist was not aware of the making of the video.

“As this is now an ongoing HR matter we will not be making any further comment.”