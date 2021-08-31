Graham construction wins 25-year healthcare contract in Lisburn

Construction firm Graham has secured a 25-year facilities management contract on a new £40m community care site in Lisburn.

Graham is now providing maintenance services on the site and grounds of Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre, on the site of Lagan Valley Hospital.

The centre is run by South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and includes treatment rooms, minor procedures consultation areas and a children’s services centre.

Services to be delivered on site include dentistry, podiatry, orthopaedics, adult mental health, addiction services and occupational therapy.

Graham’s technical experts, mobile engineers and compliance service engineers are now responsible for all electrical, mechanical and building fabric works, and specialist plant and equipment, throughout the building.

Martin Gillespie, Graham operations director, said: “Graham is delighted to be working closely with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

"The Lisburn Primary Care and Community Centre is a state-of-the-art facility and will make a real difference to the lives of so many patients in the area.

"We will draw upon our expertise in the healthcare sector to ensure that the trust’s services are delivered to the highest possible standards.”

Graham has other facilities management contract in healthcare, including with NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian in Scotland, as well as to the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

At the onset of the pandemic, it had provided emergency electrical services and minor works in critical care units, welfare facilities and other sites within the Royal Victoria Hospital.

In its company accounts for the year to March 2021, Graham said trading throughout the year had been “resilient” as it reported an increase of 7.4% in pre-tax profit to £12.1m.

But overall revenue of £808.1m was a 5.3% or £45m decrease from the 2020 financial year. However, looking ahead, its pipeline of work was worth £1.7bn.

A strategic report filed with the accounts said a number of staff had been put on the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

However, it stopped using CJRS in December when all its work had resumed. And since operations had started to improve from July onwards, it then repaid furlough grants which had been given from that month. Of £6m received, it had repaid £1.3m.