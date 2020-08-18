Grant boost for Portrush vending firm with lotta bottle

Edwin Poots at The Milk Hut in Portrush, which is owned by Richard and Alison Chesnutt

A novel milk bottle vending machine business has been recognised with a grant through new £1.7m stimulus funding.

The Milk Hut in Portrush is made up of two vending machines, one dispensing glass bottles and the other milk.

It has received £4,2727 from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has allocated £1m to the Rural Micro Business Growth Scheme and £700,000 to the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme - and is encouraging firms to apply.

Mr Poots visited The Milk Hut, which is owned by Richard and Alison Chesnutt.

He said: "This is an innovative and highly original concept and highlights the type of radical thinking Northern Ireland's businesses are so good at and we must encourage them to do more of.

"The determination to progress and innovate within the agricultural industry by families such as the Chesnutts is highly admirable.

"Covid-19 has made trading particularly challenging and I want to stimulate our rural businesses by making available funding that's specifically designed to help them innovate, expand and improve."

Mr Poots added that the schemes would help firms invest in innovation and technology, equipment, growth plans or building adaptations.