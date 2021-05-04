Grant Thornton announces 16 new staff jobs

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has announced it's hiring 16 new staff as the easing of lockdown drives demand for its services.

The firm has said recent growth has also been fueled by demands from firms preparing for compliance with the NI Protocol. Now it says it wants to fill roles in their audit, tax and advisory departments, like associate directors and managers in VAT, corporate tax, corporate finance and corporate recovery.

Grant Thornton said growth had continued at its Belfast operation during the pandemic, with 45 employees joining in the last 12 months.

Now it's adding another 16 positions, with roles also up for grabs in the economic advisory and people and change teams, as well as positions for seniors and administrators in audit.

Managing partner Richard Gillan said: "There were obvious challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic lockdown that followed, but 2020 was another record year for Grant Thornton.

"We experienced relentless growth, particularly as we worked with organisations on their response to COVID and preparation for the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"And now we are witnessing a further significant increase in activity with the sense that businesses are gearing up for growth as they see the economy gradually returning to normal.

"Whilst there are still significant sectoral challenges, the continued success of the Covid vaccine programme, combined with forecasts of a wave of pent-up consumer demand that will jumpstart the economy, help ensure that hope and optimism abound."

The business said its revenues had increased four-fold in the last five years, and that it was now advising many of Northern Ireland's largest corporates.

Mr Gillian said: "We are very focused on our culture which helps us attract and retain the very best talent, in turn securing fantastic new clients and delivering the right results."

He said that in a recent staff satisfaction survey, more than half of workers had rate the firm as 'nine or 10 out of 10' when asked how likely they were to recommend Grant Thornton as a place to work.

"Staff like the fact that we are not a 'back-office' function for London or Dublin, and they like that decisions around their career progression are made locally. We work hard, but we have great fun doing it.

"Our ever-expanding client portfolio means that we are hiring on an ongoing basis, but we have a particularly wide range of opportunities at the present time across our audit, tax and advisory disciplines."

Grant Thornton's Northern Ireland operation is based in the Danske Bank headquarters building at Donegall Square West in Belfast.

Sinead Donovan was recently appointed chair of Grant Thornton Ireland.