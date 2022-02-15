Grant Thornton announces recruitment of 50 new staff

Business advisory firm expanding its numbers by a quarter as workload increases due to Covid and Brexit

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has announced it is to create 50 jobs as part of a major expansion.

The company, headquartered at Donegall Square in Belfast, is part of a network operating in 150 countries.

It is making the move on the back of an increased workload caused in part by the Covid pandemic and Brexit.

Positions available span all areas of the business here, such as audit, tax, restructuring, economic advisory and corporate finance.

It is a significant bump in numbers, adding 25% to bring the total workforce to around 200.

All sectors are growing, according to the firm, which said revenues had increased five-fold in the last seven years.

Grant Thornton (NI) does not file separate full accounts, but a financial statement revealed it was sitting on net assets of £2.3m at the end of 2020.

The firm employs approximately 60,000 across the world.

The hiring round is part of the a “post-pandemic strategy for exponential growth”.

“I am very pleased to announce Grant Thornton’s plans for continued expansion in Northern Ireland as a result of persistent growth right across all of our service lines,” said Richard Gillan, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner.

“By continuing to attract, invest in and retain the most talented people in the market, we will ensure that our reputation for providing exceptional service and going beyond in order to deliver genuine added value will only be further enhanced.”

The company noted that it had been busy in recent times advising on specific issues arising from the pandemic and the Brexit protocol.

Demand has also increased among clients attempting to deal with the always-changing and complex tax system.

“Clients expect deep expertise from specialists,” Mr Gillan added.

But they also typically want a single point of contact — someone who can ‘speak their language’ and see the big picture.

“In our business, it’s all about empowering our people.”