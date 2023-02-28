Grant Thornton marks National Heart Month with new NI partnership

Grant Thornton has announced Children’s Heartbeat Trust as its new charity partner: from left, Aine Keogh, head of sustainability, Grant Thornton Ireland; Joanne McCallister, CEO, Children’s Heartbeat Trust; Richard Gillan, managing partner, and Ellie Francis, people and change manager, Grant Thornton; and Samantha Coleman, fundraising manager, Children’s Heartbeat Trust

It will support the charity, which works with children and young people living with heart disease, through a series of fundraising events.

“In this National Heart Month, we are pleased to announce our new partnership with Children’s Heartbeat Trust as we aim to generate awareness around the vital work it carries out for young people with heart disease, and their families,” said Richard Gillan, managing partner of Grant Thornton Northern Ireland.

“At Grant Thornton, we are very conscious of the need to be involved in the community and are proud to regularly support charity initiatives that go a long way to helping those who need support most.

“As part of our partnership, members of our team will be partaking in various events, including the Belfast Marathon, while we will also be donating packs as part of Jake’s Ladybird Bags campaign, a dedicated emergency pack for families who unexpectedly need to travel to hospital with their child for treatment or surgery.

“We very much look forward to working with Children’s Heartbeat Trust in the months ahead.”

Joanne McCallister, chief executive officer, Children's Heartbeat Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Grant Thornton for its commitment to raising awareness and funds for Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

“At Children’s Heartbeat Trust we support young people living with heart disease and their families, emotionally, practically and financially at each stage of their journey.

“With 200 babies born with congenital heart disease each year in Northern Ireland we rely on organisations like Grant Thornton to enable us to continue to provide vital assistance to children affected by heart disease.”