Grant Thornton partner appointed as new chair of CBI Northern Ireland

Richard Gillan has been appointed as the next chair of CBI Northern Ireland, taking over the role on September 1.

A managing partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland and former chair of the Chartered Accountants Ulster Society, he has served as CBI NI vice chair since the beginning of this year.

Mr Gillan replaces Elaine Birchall MBE, a leading business figure and former chief executive of SHS Group, who will become vice chair of the organisation.

Both the chair and vice chair will continue to work closely with CBI NI director Angela McGowan to help local firms tackle local economic challenges arising from high inflation, low growth and lack of a functioning Executive.

Ms McGowan said: “I congratulate Richard on his appointment. As vice chair, he has brought experience and knowledge of the business community and will be another outstanding chair of CBI Northern Ireland.

“With his broad range of sectoral knowledge, Richard will continue to be a fantastic advocate for ‘Northern Ireland plc’ at a time when businesses continue to face continued economic challenges and political instability.”

Mr Gillan said: “I’m delighted to be appointed and look forward to working closely with Angela and the team to tackle the pressing challenges for local firms.”

Married with a young son, Mr Gillan lives in Bangor and is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland. He recently completed a Harvard Business School Leadership Programme.

A graduate in accountancy from Queen’s University, he has extensive experience of operating internationally, having worked in London, Luxembourg and Johannesburg.

Mr Gillan acquired a manufacturing firm in 2004, leading the company into several new geographic territories and secured significant revenue and profit growth prior to a successful sale.

After joining Grant Thornton NI nine years ago, he was appointed as a managing partner in 2015 and has since overseen an eightfold rise in revenues.

Mr Gillan has significant experience of advising corporates on strategic and corporate finance matters including acquisitions, restructuring, disposals, finance raising, valuations and shareholder issues. He also regularly advises banks and private equity firms on their proposed investments.

CBI represents 170,000 businesses of all sizes and sectors, across every region and nation of the UK including more than 1,100 corporate members employing 2.3 million private sector workers and nearly 150 trade associations.