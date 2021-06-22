Grant Thornton signs sponsorship deal with Down Royal

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse and Richard Gillan, managing partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, with Ballyhigh, owned by Wilson Dennison

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has joined a new stable as it signed a sponsorship deal with Down Royal Racecourse.

Grant Thornton now has exclusive naming rights to the race fixture on September 2, The Grant Thornton Race Evening, including four race titles.

The titles include the Grant Thornton Nursery Handicap and Grant Thornton Ulster Cesarewitch Handicap, with a total prize fund of €26,000 (£22,000).

Emma Meehan, chief executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure the support of Grant Thornton as one of our prestige business partners and to welcome them to our premier stable of sponsors.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for the racing industry but we’re thrilled to be opening our gates, slowly but surely, to owners, members and dedicated sponsors.

“With the backing and investment from Grant Thornton we look forward to bringing racing back and building a long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

Richard Gillan, managing partner at Grant Thornton, said the past year had been tough for many firms. “Now we are conscious of our responsibility in helping to drive the economy forward as restrictions lift. With that in mind, it is our great pleasure to support Down Royal as it returns for the 2021 season and we look forward to joining them for what I’m sure will be a fantastic Grant Thornton Race Evening in September.”

Grant Thornton employs over 1,500 people across Ireland.