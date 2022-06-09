Green light expected for new hotel in Belfast at old Nambarrie tea factory

The new hotel planned on the corner of Waring Street

Plans for a new hotel at the former Nambarrie tea factory building in Belfast are set to get this green light next week.

The proposed hotel, which has links to the Marriott Hotel group’s Moxy brand, will see the company behind the scheme retain the existing teabag making building but add on an extension to create a 164-bed property.

The hotel is also set to feature a ground floor bar and restaurant as well as seventh floor bar.

A fitness suite will also feature according to plans.

A Council Committee Meeting will take place on Tuesday to decide whether the proposal will get the go-ahead, with the latest documents posted in the council’s planning forum suggesting approval will be given, “subject to S76 agreement” which is a legal planning agreement between the applicant and the council.

The site is located on 21-23 Victoria Street and 41-51 Waring Street. The planning applicant — Waring Street Limited — has plans to build a roof top extension onto the property.

This will bring the current four-storey building to seven storeys.

In a blog written last year on Propiteer Hotel’s website — a company that runs and manages hotel brands in the UK, including Marriott — the company wrote: “Belfast will soon be home to a brand new Moxy by Marriot hotel, thanks to Propiteer Hotels.”

It described the Moxy brand as “Marriot International’s newest and edgiest brand” which “serves as a playground that attracts Fun Hunter travellers”.

It also described the new Moxy site as “Belfast’s answer to Temple Bar in Dublin” and suggested it would be the first in the Moxy portfolio to serve the traditional Ulster fry.

Moxy is described by Marriott as “playful” and “affordable”.

There are more than 60 Moxy hotels around the world where guests can check-in at the bar.

“Created for the young at heart, Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all. Featuring small but smart bedrooms and vibrant social spaces with bold programming to plug and play, the Moxy experience is seriously considered and playfully executed,” it says.