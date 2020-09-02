Green light for £15m aquarium in Belfast

Plans for a £12m state-of-the-art aquarium have been granted approval by Belfast City Council.

The decision to greenlight reefLIVE aquarium was made at Wednesday's planning committee meeting, with the attraction to be located on the Queen’s Road opposite the Titanic Hotel and a short distance from Titanic Belfast.

Keith Thomas, Managing Director, reefLIVE Ltd said: “We are thrilled with Belfast City Council’s decision to approve our aquarium which has received a tremendous amount of public support since its original announcement last year.

Read more Ireland's biggest marine life attraction now a step closer for Belfast

"Our commitment to building our first reefLIVE aquarium in Belfast is testament to the city’s track record for tourism excellence and an unwavering confidence that sustained investment in Northern Ireland’s tourism and leisure sector will prove vital for the region’s recovery in a post-Covid world."

The investors hope the new aquatic attraction will become the largest marine-life draw for tourists across the island of Ireland.

With an opening date set for 2022, it’s hoped the prime location can help reefLIVE attract 300,000 visitors each year and create 50 new jobs once operational.

The aquarium’s exterior has been designed by Ethos Architects while the interior has been devised by a world-leading design team led by Kay Elliott Architects and Theme 3 to create “an aquarium for the 21st century”.

Belfast City Council have also approved plans for the £500m Tribeca scheme in the centre of Belfast.

Read more Belfast chamber boss Hamilton hits out at delay of Tribeca decision

The scheme has attracted controversy from some groups with over 500 letters of objection having been received by Belfast City Council since July.

It was welcomed, however, by Belfast Chamber’s Chief Executive Simon Hamilton.

“This £500m investment will create 600 jobs during construction and 1,600 when finished and regenerate this important part of the city. A much needed boost for the Belfast economy,” he said on Twitter.