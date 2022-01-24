Green maritime company Artemis Technologies aims to double workforce after opening new facility in Belfast

Artemis Technologies was founded by Olympic sailing gold medallist Iain Percy OBE

A company specialising in green maritime technologies is aiming to double its headcount over the year after opening a new facility in Belfast.

Artemis Technologies, founded by Olympic sailing gold medallist Iain Percy, is getting ready to test out its new Artemis eFoiler(R) electric propulsion system from its base in Titanic Quarter.

Iain Percy won gold medals in Sydney in 2000 and Beijing in 2008. In 2020, he described the electric propulsion system to the Belfast Telegraph as akin to “an aeroplane with a boat stuck on top". The engine and wings are under water and supported by a carbon aerofoil aeroplane.

The 11-metre workboat equipped with the electric propulsion system is due to take to the water in the next few weeks in a milestone for the £60m project.

Artemis, which now employs more than 50 people in manufacturing and engineering at Channel Commercial Park, is planning to bring to market other green technologies and vessels, including passenger ferries and leisure craft.

And it’s also developing crew transfer vessels for the offshore wind sector.

Artemis Technologies commercial director, David Tyler, said said the move into Belfast Harbour was “a major milestone” and brought the company in close proximity to many of its partners on the Belfast Maritime Consortium.

“It is an important step forward in our mission to help deliver a sustainable maritime future and brings us closer to returning commercial shipbuilding to Belfast - one of the key drivers behind our decision to locate in Northern Ireland.

“From this new facility, we will be able to directly launch our first prototype vessel into the waters of Belfast and begin the crucial phase of real-life testing.

“What we will create here in Northern Ireland, we hope will create an impact on a global scale, providing commercially viable solutions that will help not just the UK, but countries across the world to realise their net zero targets.”

James Eyre, commercial director of Titanic Quarter, said Channel Commercial Park was now the base for a cluster of major businesses which were aiming to find solutions to fight climate change.

Artemis Technologies technical director, Romain Ingouf, said the company would be turning its prototyping for the eFoiler propulsion system into production at the manufacturing site.

“Over the next year or so, we’ll need to double our workforce to support this activity.

“We currently have two vessels here, our first Artemis eFoiler(R) propelled prototype, an 11 metre workboat, as well as an 11 metre sister ship, enabling us to benchmark our green propulsion system against a conventional gasoline propelled vessel.”

Artemis also has an advanced simulator to assist design and manufacturing at another premises in Lisburn.

It is the lead partner of the Belfast Maritime Consortium, a 13-member syndicate including academics and private companies wanting to build zero-emission, high-speed ferries in the city.

It was awarded £33m by UKRI’s flagship Strength in Places Fund for the project.

The consortium also includes Belfast and Ards and North Down councils, Belfast Harbour, Queen's University, Ulster University, Belfast Metropolitan College, Catalyst and the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Centre (Niace).