Green oasis: mini park is created in 10 metres of city centre

Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) has opened Belfast city centre’s first parklet — a “green oasis in the heart of the city”.

The space has been created in conjunction with Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure and is free to use.

It is a 10-metre space, on the corner of Linenhall Street and Clarence Street, consisting of bicycle storage along with 15 seating spaces including three with outdoor work benches that overlook the City Hall.

The parklet is one part of a £600,000 initiative to improve and enhance outdoor social spaces across the area, as part of the Executive’s Revitalisation Programme administered by Belfast City Council.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who attended the launch of the Belfast project, said: “This new parklet is an outstanding example of how we can transform our public realm to offer thoughtful spaces that reflect the needs of people today.”

Chris McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter BID, said: “The parklet is an innovative representation of our understanding of the post-pandemic world and the on-going demand for outdoor shared places where people can safely socialise and enjoy their ci ty.”