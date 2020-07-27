Green technology firm in Belfast announces €2m in new investment

The company's technology is used to monitor and control water and wastewater networks using machine learning and rainfall prediction. (John Stillwell/PA)

A green technology firm in Belfast has announced it's raised €2m in new investment.

StormHarvester said it plans to launch a recruitment drive and accelerate the roll-out of its technology in places like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company's technology is used to monitor and control water and wastewater networks using machine learning and rainfall prediction.

Last year the company expanded into 19 new markets after joining up with Dutch infrastructure giant Wavin.

Now it hopes to hire 30 people over the next three years.

Chief executive Brian Moloney said: "This €2m investment will allow us take our technology further into the European market and also enter the exciting North American market.

"We are planning to action our aggressive hiring plan over the coming months and grow our team significantly.

"This will initially focus on building our capacity to tackle major water management and sewer pollution issues through the hiring of software engineers, data scientists and drainage engineers, as well as expanding our marketing team to raise awareness of our products".

John Waters, a Green Angel Syndicate investor, will join the StormHarvester board as a non-executive director.

He said the company could help reduce "the social and economic impacts of urban flooding and accelerate the recycling of rainwater".

Green Angel Syndicate led the investment, with other investors including Invest NI's Co-Fund II and HBAN business angels.