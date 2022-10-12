Greiner Packaging announces £10m investment as it marks 50 years in Dungannon

Members of the Greiner family and company leaders marked the 50th anniversary of Greiner Packaging in Dungannon. From left, Barbara Mechtler-Habig , Peter Greiner, Jarek Zasadzinski, Christof Greiner and Dominik Greiner

A family-owned packaging company is investing over £10m and aiming for sales of £100m at its operation in Dungannon as it marks half a century in the town.

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland, which is owned by the Greiner family from Austria, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the site with investors, members of the Greiner Family Council and politicians.

The firm also announced over £10m in investment for the installation of new purpose-built machinery, commissioning of a new manufacturing hall, and the expansion of the warehouse from 3,000 to 11,000 spaces.

Greiner Packaging acquired Wilsanco Plastics based in Dungannon in 2006. The plant employs around 280 people.

Jarek Zasadzinski, director of operations, said: “For 50 years, we have produced some of the world’s most sustainable packaging for food and non-food applications at our factory in Dungannon.

“As we celebrate this important anniversary, we are proud to announce these new investments which follow the more than £35m we have invested since acquiring Wilsanco in 2006.

“Sixteen years ago, the site was turning over £15m and today we are achieving £60m. Our goal is to grow this site to £100m over the next three to four years.”

He said the investment in the site had been supported by Invest NI, the UK government and EU regional developments, contributing to building “a highly successful and sustainable manufacturing business which services hundreds of customers across the UK and Ireland”.

“We are so proud of our achievements, of our loyal and committed workforce, and to be celebrating 50 sustainable years in Dungannon in 2022.”

To mark the anniversary, five trees were also planted.

Julie Eller, Greiner Packaging UK and Ireland sales director, said: “There are many sustainable highlights in our 50-year history. After we acquired Wilscanco in 2006, we invested over £2.5m in building Northern Ireland’s first high-bay warehouse, made from sustainable materials. Three years later, through the introduction of energy consumption reducing wind power, Project SCool delivered the factory’s water-cooling needs.

“This was immediately followed by the need to remove excess heat from the cooling system, and Project SCool still delivers the heating requirements for the integrated college across the road from the factory.”

She said the site had reached the milestone of meeting energy requirements solely from renewable sources by 2021, and that it aimed to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Mr Zasadzinski said there had been continuous investment in the manufacturing facility.

“Alongside investing to create new packaging solutions, there has been a constant focus on investing in improving our environmental sustainability performance and pursuing our goal to achieve a circular economy.”

The company had added sustainable packaging solutions including recyclable cardboard-plastic combination for dairy products and ready meals.