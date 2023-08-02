Grid policy change could remove barriers to decarbonisation for NI firms

Proposed changes could lower grid connection costs, and aid decarbonisation, for firms in Northern Ireland (Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Proposed changes to Northern Ireland’s electricity grid connection framework could potentially reduce costs, boost efficiency and aid decarbonisation for rural businesses, it has been claimed.

Firms here are urged to respond to a call for evidence issued by the Department for the Economy and Utility Regulator, which would align policy here with Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

NI firms currently face a competitive disadvantage to businesses in GB and RoI, including higher connection costs as well as difficulties in even getting connected to the grid.

One business in the Sperrins, for example, is said to have abandoned plans to invest in its own green energy generation after facing a £1m connection charge.

Earlier this year, NIE Networks announced plans to invest more than £3bn in its electricity network over the next decade to help NI meet its climate change targets.

The current policy framework review, open for stakeholder input until September 29, forms part of wider consultation by the Utility Regulator related to the RP7 business plan for developing and maintaining NIE Networks up to 2031.

It proposes extending the remit of the Utility Regulator, which is currently restricted to customer pricing, to facilitate support for decarbonisation projects by reducing the burden of connection charges.

Gordon Best, regional director of the Mineral Products Association Northern Ireland (MPANI), said: “We are seeking a change in NI, which is a primarily rural-based economy, to bring us into line with GB and the Republic of Ireland.

“The cost of getting a grid connection is basically paid by the customer here, whereas in RoI and the rest of UK, it’s spread across all contributors to the grid.

“This, in our view, would help rural businesses decarbonise much quicker and make a valuable contribution to NI’s net zero journey and aspirations.”

High costs and difficulties in getting connected have also deterred some of his members from investing in self-generation projects, said Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly.

“The dual pressures of the cost of power plus the need for firms to deal with their own decarbonisation challenge means many have tried or looked at self-generation,” said Mr Kelly.

“However, the cost and complexity involved has stifled this investment for many, but in reality most firms gave up trying as they simply couldn’t get a connection agreement with NIE Networks even for schemes where the totality of the power generated would have been consumed on site and not exported.”

In its call for evidence, the Utility Regulator said: “Energy markets are evolving as we transition to a low carbon economy. The Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 and the NI Executive’s Energy Strategy set out ambitious climate reduction targets that will change both the supply and demand of electricity across Northern Ireland.

“We are seeking stakeholder evidence to assess potential changes to the current connections policy framework in NI and the costs and benefits of those potential changes.

“One aspect of this call for evidence identifies a range of options including the potential to move to a policy framework that would place a greater proportion of connection costs on business and domestic consumers via their electricity bills. This would mean a lower proportion of connection costs are paid by the connecting party.”