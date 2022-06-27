Grocery price inflation in local supermarkets up 4.2% in a year

A Centra convenience store. So-called symbol retailers like Centra have a 7.9% market share of the local grocery market

Price increases are continuing to hit supermarkets with the rate of inflation for groceries accelerating.

Research company Kantar said prices were up 4.2% in the year to June 12, an increase of 0.6% on the previous month.

The report also shows we are spending less in supermarkets, including on alcohol, because we are at home less and returning to workplaces and restaurants.

Kantar’s Emer Healy said that trend had led to a 5.4% slump in grocery sales in the year to June 12.

“This is due to people eating fewer meals around the kitchen table as we adapt to life out of lockdown,” she said.

“Rising grocery bills are clearly playing on consumers’ minds too, with accelerating inflation now also making its mark on how we shop.”

She said the amount of goods in baskets and trollies was getting smaller, down by 10.4% over the last 12 weeks.

“People are heading out to the shops more frequently, though, and the number of visits to the supermarket is up 2.8% over the past three months,” she added.

Over the year, sales at our four main supermarkets — Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl — had dipped, with Lidl having the gentlest fall in sales at 1.1%.

Asda suffered the steepest drop (6.2%), followed by Sainsbury’s (4.8%) and Tesco (5.5%).

Symbol retailers like Spar, Centra and Mace suffered a sales fall of 5%.

Tesco, with around 50 local stores, had the largest market share at 36%, followed by Sainsbury’s (17%) and Asda (16.2%).

Lidl, which has 40 stores here, had a 7% share, while the market share of other multiples such as Marks & Spencer and Dunnes was 8.1%.

The symbol retailers had a market share of 7.9%.