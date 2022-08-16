Group aims to regenerate Belfast with city centre population among priorities

The drive to increase Belfast city centre’s residential population could be among the priorities of a new regeneration policy working group.

The group set up by Belfast Chamber will be chaired by planning consultant Tom Stokes, director of TSA Planning.

Chamber president Alana Coyle said: “I have asked Tom to draw together people with an interest and expertise in regeneration from across our membership to build on the work Belfast Chamber has started and develop a genuinely ambitious vision for Belfast.”

Mr Stokes said change for the better could often be slow, citing the long-term ambition to grow the city centre residential population as an example. He added: “I hope our new regeneration policy working group can untap some new ideas about how we can accelerate the change that everyone wants to see in Belfast.”

He said the group would help decision makers to achieve ambitious targets for Belfast.