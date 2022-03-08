Growth: Lidl is only grocer to expand

Moving up: Lidl grew its market share by 0.6%

Discount retailer Lidl is the only big grocer to increase it s sales over the last year, a report has said.

Unlike its big competitors Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, where sales have contracted, Lidl has enjoyed sales growth of 1.4% over the last year, according to data company Kantar.

In contrast, sales at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda contracted by 5.3%, 7.5% and 5.5% respectively.

Lidl, which has 41 stores, grew its market share by 0.6 percentage points to 7.1%.

Tesco, with around 50 stores, remained the top grocer with market share of 35.7%, while Sainsbury’s, on 14 stores, had a 16.9% chunk, and Asda 16%. Asda has 17 stores.

Across the market as a whole, sales Northern Ireland’s grocers were down 6.8% over the year to February 22. That could reflect consumers spending less due to the rising cost of living, Kantar said.

Lidl’s increased growth as it started construction work on replacement stores at Castlereagh Road in Belfast and in Omagh.