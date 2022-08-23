Growth: Mills Selig expands energy team

New recruit: Aveen McGahon is joining the climate and energy team at Mills Selig

Law firm Mills Selig has said it’s expanding its climate and energy team as it recruits a new solicitor.

Aveen McGahon is joining the firm in September, as the Belfast-based team reported one of its busiest years in climate and energy.

Led by partners Anna-Marie McAlinden and Glenn Watterson, the team has a particular specialism in wind, solar, anaerobic digestion and battery storage projects.

It advises clients on a wide range of legal matters relating to such projects including set-up, commercialisation, and investment/divestment. It has worked on transactions totalling over £160m in the past year.

Clients of the climate and energy team at Mills Selig include The Electric Storage Company, BSI Wind, 3T Power and Alpha Real Capital.

Ms McAlinden said the team would be “well placed to continue to guide businesses operating in this sector as it expands and develops”.

Ms McGahon will join the team next month.