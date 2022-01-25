Growth: Plastic company RE-KKUR in cash boost

Una Warnock, head of portfolio at Whiterock Finance, which manages Growth Loan Fund I and II, and Vincent McCoy, managing director of RE-KKUR

Co Fermanagh manufacturer RE-KKUR has its sights set on new markets and product expansion after securing £575,000 in support from the Growth Loan Fund I & II.

The funds from Whiterock Finance were made accessible to the company via Invest NI. Support from Whiterock has already allowed it to expand from nine employees to 29 staff.

It makes uPVC plaster beads for window and door edges and is also developing the capability to recycle a range of waste polymers.

It’s now targeting new markets after investing in green facility upgrades. It already has a customer base here, in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands.

Vincent McCoy, managing director of RE-KKUR, said the installation of new recycling equipment has “given us greater ability to mitigate material shortages and price increases”.

“All of these are problems facing other manufacturers and so we believe that this technology provides us with a huge opportunity to sell to new customers in new markets.”

Una Warnock, head of portfolio at Whiterock Finance, said: “Recent funding has allowed the company to purchase market leading electrostatic separation equipment to process a pure recycled material to rival virgin polymers.”