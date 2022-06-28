Growth: Trimble’s sports software firm to expand

Kairos Sports Tech, a sports software company co-founded by ex-Ireland and Ulster Rugby player Andrew Trimble, is aiming to expand after securing investment.

Kairos Sports Tech is a communications and operations platform for professional and high performing teams to help them reach their potential.

The platform has been developed as the sole digital interface between a player and a team, providing a hub for player onboarding, team and personnel schedules, secure messaging, commercial information and performance data.

Customers of Kairos include teams in the Premier League, NBA, MLB, MLS, and Premiership Rugby. The business was launched last year but already operates across 10 different sports in 12 countries. It has opened a US office.

Kairos Sports Tech is now aiming for further global expansion after securing £500,000 in funding from Whiterock Finance’s Growth Finance Fund. It has contributed to a larger amount secured as part of a recent fundraising effort.