Guests join Mediahuis event on digital strategy

Commercial partners hear discussion on future of quality journalism

Mediahuis, publisher of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, was delighted to hold its first Huis Party for advertisers, agency partners and PR professionals last week.

Guests joined staff from the company at The Titanic Hotel in Belfast for a discussion on the future of quality journalism in the digital age.

They were welcomed to the event by Ed McCann, director of publishing operations, Mediahuis Ireland, Karen Preston, chief commercial officer at Mediahuis Ireland and Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life editor in chief, Eoin Brannigan.

Ms Preston said: “Mediahuis was delighted to hold its first Huis Party for advertisers, agency partners and PR professionals last week.

“The pandemic had deprived us of opportunities to socialise and meet with clients, so this was a great opportunity for us to present our digital journalism strategy to our commercial partners. Thank you to everyone who attended, and we look forward to the next time.”

A lively panel discussion on journalism in a digital age was chaired by Sunday Life news editor Sharon O’Neill and featured Northern Ireland editor Sam McBride, audience editor Morgane Shanley, crime correspondent Allison Morris and podcast producer Ciaran Dunbar.

There was food, drinks and music and the opportunity for discussions with senior commercial and editorial representatives from the business.