Gumtree’s head of trust shares tips on selling your car safely on the platform

Get your car sale-ready: Before listing your car, make sure it’s ready to be sold. Gather relevant documentation including your V5C, stamp service book or service sheet and MOT paperwork. Address any issues that might put buyers off, for example a short MOT or damage to the vehicle that could be easily repaired. Clean the car and clear all personal data that might be stored electronically within the vehicle. Remember, it’s illegal to sell a car in an unworthy condition.

Make your listing stand out: Genuine buyers will want to know as much information about the car as possible. Include details on the car’s overall condition, mileage, latest repairs, accident history and your motivations for selling the vehicle. Set a sensible price (check out similar listings for guidance) and always include multiple images of the car, clearly showing any damage.

Keep conversations on the Gumtree platform: Fraudsters will be keen to move their messages onto other platforms to avoid our trust and safety systems. Be cautious if a buyer immediately gives you their email address, phone number or generally encourages another form of communication. Never feel pressured into giving your contact details. Our platform masks the email addresses of the sellers and buyers to prevent unwanted contact.

Red flags to watch out for: Be suspicious if the buyer is willing to pay for the car without having viewed it, pressures you for a quick sale or is disinterested in the vehicle documentation. Never give your bank details until you are satisfied the buyer is genuine. Gumtree will never ask for payment so any communications to this effect will be phishing scams.

In-person meets: Genuine buyers will want to test drive the car before purchasing. We recommend meeting in a location you are familiar with and asking for proof that the buyer is comprehensively insured to drive your car and holds a valid driving licence. Never leave the buyer alone in the car and if you have a keyless fob, keep hold of it during the test drive. If you decide to sell to the buyer, don’t hand over the keys until the payment is cleared and in your account.