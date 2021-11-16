Gym owner’s growth exercise backed by bank

Aaron McGonigle, owner of Aaron’s Gym, says the funding will support by a greater need for mental and physical health support services post-pandemic.

He established the gym in 2012 in the backyard of his home in Magherafelt and in 2018, he opened a fully-equipped venue in Cookstown.

Now, with support from Ulster Bank, the businessman has bought the Cookstown premises as he seeks to expand the brand and its services within the community.

Aaron’s Gym, which employs 21 staff, also owns a nearby unit where it runs Energy, Mind & Body, a wellness hub.

James Fox, business development manager at Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is strongly focused on supporting the communities in which it operates and we’re proud to support businesses and entrepreneurs like Aaron who are delivering important services at the local level.”

Mr McGonigle said: “We’re as busy now as we were before the pandemic began. I anticipate demand for what we offer to continue trending upwards. Our old membership is back training with us and we’ve also attracted a number of new registrations.”