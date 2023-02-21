Hagan Homes doubles investment in Dolly Parton’s literacy initiative

The Imagination Library was created by Dolly Parton in 1995, and introduced to the UK in 2007

Back row from left, Dr Marion Gillooly, executive director from The Dollywood Foundation UK; Mervyn Bell, project coordinator, Smile Sure Start; James Hagan, chair and founder of Hagan Homes with Lena; and front row, Fiadh, Kieran and Rian at Smile Sure Start

A Northern Ireland homebuilder is supplying another 70,000 books to school children here after doubling its investment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Hagan Homes has committed to £150,000 in support over the next three years, which will see 70,000 free books given to 2,000 children.

It has already distributed 34,808 books to almost 2,000 children in Belfast.

The support extends the Ballyclare builder’s support for the country music star’s literacy programme to 100,000 books over six years.

Age-appropriate books will be posted to children aged up to five and connected to nine Sure Start centres across Belfast. Benefits of the programme include boosting children’s literacy skills, advancing their communication ability and helping to build stronger family bonds.

The Imagination Library was created by Dolly Parton in 1995, and introduced to the UK in 2007. Millions of children receive a free, age-appropriate book in the post each month from birth until their fifth birthday to support the development of early language and inspire a lifelong love of reading.