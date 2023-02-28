Haldane Group pushes for major growth with £50m investment

Construction industry supplier Haldane Group has said it will invest £50m in the business in the next five years as it pushes for major growth.

The family-owned firm said £17.5m will be used for “organic development” while around £30m will be marked for acquisition and green field development to continue jobs and company growth.

And it has also appointed David Haldane as chief executive of Haldane Group.

Mr Haldane said: “This is a hugely exciting time for the Haldane Group as we unveil ambitious investment plans that will support our long-term vision and enhance company growth and development over the coming number of years.

“Investing over £50m in our people and across the wider organisation will allow Haldane Group to maintain our position as the partner of choice across a wide network of clients and suppliers, in addition to identifying new opportunities within the markets we serve.”

The company has 21 branches across Northern Ireland, England, and Isle of Man supplying 13,000.

It has been family-owned since it was founded in 1946 in Newry. The business now incorporates Haldane Fisher NI, Haldane Fisher — Isle of Man, Haldane Fisher — UK, GE Robinson, Plumbmaster, Prowood, Bathline and Key Hardware.

The planned investment will be financed via the group’s own cash generation along with support from Danske Bank.