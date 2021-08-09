Half of Northern Ireland’s cross-border firms enjoying expansion

The majority of Northern Ireland’s cross-border businesses are growing or enjoying stability, a new survey has revealed.

InterTradeIreland’s latest quarterly business monitor stated 50% of NI companies are in growth mode while 24% reported stability as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

It said that three quarters of all businesses are now operational, while over half of SMEs in the tourism and leisure sectors have re-opened their doors, adding that growth is starting to move on the path of pre-pandemic levels.

An up-lift in sales is visible across all sectors and size of firms. However, the standout performers are businesses that export off the island and those that trade across the border, according to InterTrade Ireland.

Kerry Curran, InterTradeIreland’s acting director of Strategy and Policy said: “It’s great to see that many firms are now on course for recovery. InterTradeIreland’s research demonstrates exporters and cross-border traders consistently lead the way in growth, which is again borne out in these latest figures.

“Other bright spots include a return of consumer confidence and plans among SMEs to undertake more investment over the next twelve months.”

She added that the impact of both Covid-19 and Brexit are still being felt in the business communities in both the north and south with many manufacturing and construction firms opting to purchase within their own jurisdictions.

“However it’s worth pointing out that for businesses thinking about making investment decisions, over a third in Northern Ireland and 36 per cent in Ireland say stability in the new trading arrangements is a very important factor impacting their spending decisions.

“This illustrates the importance of clear guidance for firms when doing business between Ireland, Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” she said.

Covid still remains a live concern for businesses surveyed with ongoing concerns around the impact of rising costs of overheads, energy and staff recruitment on many firms’ radars.

“Over half of businesses are reporting that rising costs is a pressure point. In addition, firms are finding it hard to recruit the correct people; it’s not unreasonable to assume that wage inflation could also be on the cards as SMEs seek to attract talent,” said Ms Curran.

“For businesses that want to stay competitive, innovation is key. Technological change is at the intersection of productivity and growth. It’s heartening to see that one in four business that buy and sell across the border plan to engage in research and development activity in the next 12 months. It’s not enough for firms to stand still, to move forward SMEs must invest in innovation.”